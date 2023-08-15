Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at CSFB

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.93.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
