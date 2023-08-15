Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Encavis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 during midday trading on Monday. Encavis has a 52-week low of C$13.21 and a 52-week high of C$18.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.12.
Encavis Company Profile
