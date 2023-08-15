Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NYSE:EHC opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 210.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 206,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 44.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

