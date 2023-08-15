Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,281.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Energean from GBX 1,530 ($19.41) to GBX 1,570 ($19.92) in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Energean Price Performance

Energean Company Profile

Shares of EERGF stock remained flat at $14.32 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. Energean has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Featured Articles

