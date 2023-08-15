Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.