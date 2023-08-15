EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $745.75 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002322 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $745.75 million and $101.22 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002595 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002787 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000998 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,099,807,003 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,796,306 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

