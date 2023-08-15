EOS (EOS) Price Hits $0.71

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. EOS has a total market cap of $782.84 million and approximately $66.43 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002428 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001867 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002838 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,099,775,425 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

