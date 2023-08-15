Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Free Report) by 5,265.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.