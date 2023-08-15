Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Update

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Equity Residential Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:EQR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,050. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

