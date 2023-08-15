Ergo Price Reaches $1.27 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00004325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $92.05 million and $651,855.78 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,341.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00277976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.83 or 0.00793515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00537999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00058859 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00121326 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,528,549 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

