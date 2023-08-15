Escroco Emerald Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $498,268.16 (ESCE)

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Escroco Emerald has a total market capitalization of $498,268.16 and $0.44 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded 444.7% higher against the US dollar. One Escroco Emerald token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Escroco Emerald alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official message board is medium.com/@escetoken. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken. Escroco Emerald’s official website is escrocotoken.com.

Escroco Emerald Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00050972 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco Emerald should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Escroco Emerald using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Escroco Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Escroco Emerald and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.