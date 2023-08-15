Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Euro Manganese Stock Up 0.8 %

EUMNF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 61,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,544. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

