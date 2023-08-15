Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Euro Manganese Stock Up 0.8 %
EUMNF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 61,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,544. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Manganese
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.