Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) & hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Critical Analysis

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Everbridge has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everbridge and hopTo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $431.89 million 2.13 -$61.17 million ($1.44) -15.70 hopTo $3.91 million 2.01 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

hopTo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everbridge.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Everbridge and hopTo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 0 5 2 0 2.29 hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everbridge presently has a consensus price target of $30.78, suggesting a potential upside of 36.12%. Given Everbridge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than hopTo.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -7.96% 0.94% 0.22% hopTo 1.29% 1.27% 0.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of hopTo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

hopTo beats Everbridge on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About hopTo

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It provides its application publishing software solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company offers GO-Global, an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprise GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms, including Windows, Linux, UNIX, Apple OS X and iOS, and Google Android. The company sells its products through resellers, such as original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

