Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 239,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRAM. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 132,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,107. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $41,121.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Schrenk sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $87,484.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $41,121.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,002 shares of company stock worth $234,988 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 99,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

