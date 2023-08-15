F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White Sells 170 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of F5 stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.55. 83,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,890. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.29. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 49,349 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in F5 by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in F5 by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.