Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,426,900 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 10,381,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of FBGGF stock remained flat at $7.18 on Monday. Fabege AB has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

