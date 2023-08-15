Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet makes up approximately 5.0% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $53,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.96. 1,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,803. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

