Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON FAIR traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.54 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 140,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,070. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.50. Fair Oaks Income has a 1 year low of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.54 ($0.01).
About Fair Oaks Income
