Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FAIR traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.54 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 140,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,070. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.50. Fair Oaks Income has a 1 year low of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

