Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,174,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 1,109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 903.7 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUF traded down C$0.79 on Tuesday, reaching C$28.85. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.22. Fanuc has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$37.94.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

