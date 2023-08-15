Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,174,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 1,109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 903.7 days.
Fanuc Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FANUF traded down C$0.79 on Tuesday, reaching C$28.85. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.22. Fanuc has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$37.94.
Fanuc Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fanuc
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.