Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 21st.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of FFIE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 7,933,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,621,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $291.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 53.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 16.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth $44,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

