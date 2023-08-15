Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,398 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.80% of Fidelity National Financial worth $265,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,032,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,947,000 after acquiring an additional 521,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,764,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,958 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.