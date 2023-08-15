First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.