First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Update

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,900 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 470,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 180,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $7,389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,089,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,754,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.