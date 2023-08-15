FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.09 and last traded at $141.02. 3,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $140.94.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.91. The company has a market cap of $162.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

About FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.