Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $227.53 million and $32.47 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Floki Inu has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,298,703,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a cryptocurrency token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s a meme coin named after Elon Musk’s dog, Floki, and the Japanese term for dog, Inu. The project is community-led and focused on creating an ecosystem that supports education about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. FLOKI can be used for transactions, trading, and staking within its ecosystem and on DeFi platforms. The project’s creators envision using FLOKI as an integral part of their education-focused ecosystem, such as rewards for learning activities or fees for educational content.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

