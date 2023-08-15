Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £142.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($180.48).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £140.20 ($177.85) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £153.47 and its 200 day moving average price is £148.25. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 9,590 ($121.65) and a 1-year high of £168.32 ($213.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8,198.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

