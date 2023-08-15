Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

AFRIW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 16,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,564. Forafric Global has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forafric Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forafric Global stock. Clear Street LLC raised its position in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Forafric Global were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

