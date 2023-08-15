Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,600 US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

OBIL stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $50.61.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

