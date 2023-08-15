Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $145,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LABU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 5,306.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 711,759 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 262,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 165,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,852,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LABU opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

