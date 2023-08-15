Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,108,000 after purchasing an additional 893,639 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 701,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $176.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.78 and a 200 day moving average of $282.77. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.48 and a 52 week high of $345.80.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

