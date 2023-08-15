Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTREGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter. Fortrea updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

