Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

