Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Down to $75.71

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.71, but opened at $70.70. Freedom shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 785,558 shares changing hands.

Freedom Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Freedom by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 5,803.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 606.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

