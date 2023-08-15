FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,881. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, insider David J. Adelman purchased 78,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $349,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 65,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $299,819.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,400,078.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 331,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,299 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is co-managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC and GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

