FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,881. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider David J. Adelman purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider David J. Adelman purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 65,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $299,819.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,078.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 331,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,299 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is co-managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC and GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

