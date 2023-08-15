FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22nd.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
FSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,881. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is co-managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC and GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
