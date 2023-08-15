G999 One Day Trading Volume Tops $296.22 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $296.22 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00041881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00028894 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013719 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000134 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.