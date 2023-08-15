Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

