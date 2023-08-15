Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 103335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of C$23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

