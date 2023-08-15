GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $70,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.