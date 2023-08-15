Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $886,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Gamida Cell by 1,786.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 471,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 446,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GMDA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Gamida Cell Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,433,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,854. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

