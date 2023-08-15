Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Gamida Cell Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 112,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,265. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.52. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMDA shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of Gamida Cell

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 64.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the period. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

