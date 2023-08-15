Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down to $14.08

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $13.62. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 121,022 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNK

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $596.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after buying an additional 164,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.