Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $150.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.04.

Get Generac alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Generac Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,886. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.16. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $270.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,555,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 70,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,036,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $1,875,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Generac by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.