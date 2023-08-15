Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

About Gerresheimer

GRRMF stock opened at $114.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.09. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

