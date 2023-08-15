Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.38

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 2190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBNXF. CIBC upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 45.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

