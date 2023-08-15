Glenn H. Tongue Purchases 6,800 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) Director Glenn H. Tongue purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $11,628.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at $14,148.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MarketWise Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MKTW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. 243,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,447. MarketWise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 18.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 467,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKTW

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.