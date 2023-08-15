Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Shares Up 0.3%

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -1.09%.

About Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF

The Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (CHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive China Biotech Innovation index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies that are involved in the biotechnology industry. CHB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

