Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 668,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BUG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,220. The company has a market cap of $666.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 291.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 89,712 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.