Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 668,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
BUG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,220. The company has a market cap of $666.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $28.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 291.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 89,712 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
