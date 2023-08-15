Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43. 795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHIC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 3,062.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $269,000.

The Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap communication services companies. The fund includes A shares. CHIC was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

