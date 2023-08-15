Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 24.5% in July

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,611,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. 670,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,725. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.