Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 24.5% in July

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,611,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. 670,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,725. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

