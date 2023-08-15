Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $3.71

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.30. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 1,203,989 shares trading hands.

GOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $663.58 million, a P/E ratio of -52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 111,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 303,682 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

